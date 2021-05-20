Velveteen Dream released from WWE (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWInsider is reporting that WWE released the Velveteen Dream on Thursday afternoon.

No other details were revealed, but Dream is no longer with the company. Velveteen Dream last wrestled for NXT on December 23 and took on Adam Cole.

Heydorn’s Analysis: No surprise here. Velveteen Dream is quite the case study for what a fall from grace looks like. Personal issues and injuries played a part in that fact, but Dream’s work in the ring did too. What was a unique and intriguing character in the onset became one-note and stale quickly. He was never able to get the act in a fresh place. Where will he end up? Only time will tell.

