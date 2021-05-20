Fox reportedly nudging WWE to bring live crowds back

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wrestlevotes is reporting that Fox has privately been pushing WWE to bring regular live crowds back to their events.

According to the report, the television network has been requesting regular updates on timing for a return to touring and that they want WWE to be on the same page as other sports properties like MLB and the NBA.

WWE ran WrestleMania with a live audience in the middle of April, but has since pivoted back to the ThunderDome environment. AEW has announced mid-July as their official return to the road.

