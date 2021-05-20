VIP AUDIO 5/19 – East Coast Cast #552 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Dynamite moving from TNT to TBS, Ogogo’s breakout promo, Backlash fallout, New Jack, more (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the show, the guys discuss AEW’s flagship show Dynamite moving from TNT to TBS in 2022, and getting another hour on Friday and four TV specials. Anthony Ogogo cutting a breakout promo on a show no one watches. WrestleMania Backlash fallout including underwhelming new Women’s tag champs. Remembering New Jack after he passed away this week. WWE fires a bigot and generally insane referee, leaving some to ask, “What took so long?” Cam experiments with Twitch. Live calls and more.

