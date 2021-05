VIP AUDIO 5/19 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Backlash, Lashley’s thicc ladies, NXT including Gargano-Reed cage match, Dynamite, more (134 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP talking Backlash. Bobby Lashley’s thicc ladies. Who will challenge Lashley throughout the summer? NXT talk including a really quality cage match main event between Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed. Rich recaps tonight’s AEW Dynamite featuring Moxley and Kingston teaming up to run through The Acclaimed. A brief book club session. Rich keeps close tabs on the on-going Lakers/Warriors game. The mailbag gets emptied.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO