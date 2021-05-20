NXT HITS & MISSES 5/18: Stark stunted, Wolfe written out, rumors of Sarray’s existence greatly exaggerated, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm

It continues to be hilarious how NXT is pretending the TakeOver pre-show match between these rivals is a thing most people actually saw. Since it isn’t, but it’s still been referenced again and again, this was an opportunity to double down on Zoey Stark’s rise in front of more eyeballs. Though things could easily be shaken up at any time, Toni Storm has settled into a gatekeeper role suited to her uninspiring and long-stagnant skill level. Putting her over even after Stark got to kick out of Storm Zero (while looking full-faced and wide-eyed at the official’s count, unfortunately) is a sadly basic 50/50 call that not only puts a stall on Stark’s promise but also that of the other women’s division newcomers she’s essentially come to represent.

Verdict: MISS

•Spa Day for The Way

Does Triple H reimburse after segments so bad they permanently taint our screens? The dumb-as-rocks stylings of The Way’s humor is extremely hit and miss, and neither Indi Hartwell nor Candice LeRae could come close to saving the inanity of a celebratory massage session that was – unbeknownst to them – conducted by a handsy Dexter Lumis. Seeing PC trainee Emily Andzulis actually wearing a mask for her cameo is about the only positive here.

Verdict: MISS

•Prime Target: Balor vs. Kross II

A hype segment that muted whatever excitement may exist for the match it’s hyping. Wordsmith Paul Heyman dropping Roman Reigns’ name for his talking head bit is a notable anomaly for NXT that could signal near-future main roster feud, but dumping this quickly-cobbled Prime Target in the middle of the first hour without fanfare not only further devalues the “Prime Target” name but also makes Finn Balor’s chances to swiftly regain his title even less believable than when you simply look at how few fresh challengers such a scenario would yield.

Verdict: MISS

•Jake Atlas vs. Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes thinking he’s exposing Ted DiBiase by showing beloved highlights from DiBiase’s WWE career fits perfectly with the oblivious Yosemite Sam type Grimes is excelling with. Ted DiBiase laughing on the stage as opposed to laughing in a poorly-produced vignette does nothing to further this storyline, however, and neither Jake Atlas nor Grimes get anything out of the distraction finish. Yet again Grimes finds himself in a dull angle that is only getting by on how darn entertaining he is by himself, which isn’t to mention how the natural inclination at the moment is quite clearly to sing and chant along with Grimes despite his heel casting.

Verdict: MISS

•Pete Dunne Interview

This was the interview version of Pete Dunne’s signature shrug. Dunne may overuse the shrug, but it’s a great and consistent expression of how obvious he deems his own badassery to be. Here he applied that mentality to believably throw his name in the hat for every male singles championship in NXT – a brilliant troll job on Vic Joseph, who now has reason to say Dunne’s name when any male singles champion is in the ring.

Verdict: HIT

•Killian Dain vs. Alexander Wolfe

NXT would be forgiven for skipping a step in the failure to explain why whatever was going on between these wrestlers was culminating in a match, as Vic Joseph acknowledged that we are indeed still in the dark on those matters. With that being the case, the continuing ambiguity of the former SAnitY members’ relationship was still the most intriguing element here even after Alexander Wolfe’s Imperium mates turned on him post-match. With Wolfe’s next-day release, however, we now know the failure to explain this storyline was simply due to a lack of intention to ever flesh one out.

Verdict: MISS

•Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai Interview

Following up with the prior segment, a social media video was uploaded showing Drake Maverick informing Killian Dain that the reason he wasn’t sure whether he could trust his partner was because he’s “seen wrestling.” That winningly humorous attempt at a last-ditch half-explanation almost saves what turned out to be a non-angle, yet as is so often the case with WWE’s best character moments it’s not something you’ll see unless you go out of your way. A worse offender would be using these social media videos to more concretely tease the breakup of a prominent duo that’s seemed set for importantly character-furthering implosion ever since its formation. Whelp! McKenzie Mitchell asked Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai to explain “an altercation” they had that was never actually shown nor explained to the TV audience.

Verdict: MISS

•Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde)



Tommaso Ciampa looks great right now, and no one knows that more than Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa looked so good in this match, in fact, that it became entirely unbelievable any time Legado del Fantasma took over on offense. NXT has been leaning on unclean finishes more and more of late, also, so Santos Escobar’s absence from ringside – added to Ciampa’s dominance – took considerably from engagement in the otherwise exciting action. So, an expectedly lackluster ending, and maybe the Psycho Killer should pick his spots a little more discerningly, but Ciampa and Thatcher continue to play off one another in a compelling manner and that led to what was still likely the match of the night.

Verdict: HIT

•Bobby Fish Interview

Teeing up a Bobby Fish solo run neither in league with nor across from another former Undisputed Era member is… certainly an experiment. It’s doubtful many would have cared had Fish simply never returned to TV. This interview came off surprisingly nicely, though, and it’s obvious Fish can bring it between bells, so even when he loses to Pete Dunne and then loses to Adam Cole and then loses to whoever else, it should prove worthwhile as it plays out.

Verdict: HIT

•Aliyah vs. Sarray

For her third match, Sarray upgraded her entrance from blasé stroll to pick up a prescription refill to blasé stroll to pick up a prescription refill but this time she notices someone she knows in the pharmacy and doesn’t want to talk to them. Whether it’s stage fright in front of the red light or just a general shyness, there has got to be more to Sarray than just a few wildly stiff moves if she’s going to live up to how she’s been promoted. As of now she barely exists.

Verdict: MISS

•Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon Video

Instead of Tian Sha, instead of Malcolm Bivens and Tyler Rust, instead of actually showing us Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai potentially breaking up… NXT is going to fill TV time with a tag title rematch for two wrestlers in desperate need of a clean break from one another. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon have only dragged one another down through grating dual promos that lead to sloppily manic matches. From Moon in particular, a NXT Women’s Champion who fought multiple achilles injuries to return in a believably prominent spot, this has been disappointing. At least, while Moon’s use of “that’s what she said” was arbitrary here, that phrase does sound as though it could become a fun sign-off if she sticks with it.

Verdict: MISS

•Ariya Diavari & Tony Nese vs. Hit Row (Ashanti “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla)

Last week’s introduction to Hit Row was an attention-grabber that left fans wondering how the group would attack their goals moving forward. Following up on that with a squash f0r Ashanti “Thee” Adonis and Top Dolla is an excellent step forward, and putting on another battle rap-style promo for the entire quartet afterward is even better. NXT has clearly been looking for the right slots in which slide these up-and-comers, and the supremely comfortable confidence each one is showing as part of this new presentation says they found the exact right slots.

Verdict: HIT

•William Regal Interview

William Regal listed immediate objectives for NXT programming including the Women’s Tag Team Championships rematch next week and Legado del Fantasma getting a match for MSK’s Tag Team Championships in two weeks. On top of Balor/Kross II next week with another TakeOver right around the corner, this was just an encapsulation of how stacking so much on every show has had a deleterious effect on the importance of it all as well as NXT’s ability to sufficiently build to their biggest shows in significant fashion. Regal also mentioned he is looking to “bring in” new cruiserweights as competition for Kushida, which could be a good thing or it could be more skeletons in tights like Curt Stallion.

Verdict: MISS

•Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed for the NXT North American Championship – Cage Match

A video for challenger Bronson Reed in the first hour and a backstage response from champion Johnny Gargano in the second did sufficient work building up this main event even if NXT’s breakneck booking of late has made it difficult to even remember what’s been advertised week to week. Reed’s win, however, was heavily telegraphed through promotional messaging and especially due to where the story of The Way is right now. Gargano doesn’t have bad chemistry with anyone, but he and Reed certainly don’t share the best chemistry and as a result were unable to outwork the foregone conclusion. The most entertainment came through Austin Theory’s animated and occasionally creative interference through the cage walls, which was also a relief as Gargano has inexplicably shed his shifty tactics for bigger matches in the recent past. Being generous, it is at least notable that the cage stipulation – while not utilized to great extent – was for once not wholly undermined. Reed has felt next in line for this championship for some time, so he certainly belongs where he’s at right now, but most are already looking past him to potential champions such as Santos Escobar and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. The real development here is the one we’ve been waiting for: a shift in The Way’s power dynamic now that Gargano is beltless but Candice LeRae is not.

Verdict: MISS