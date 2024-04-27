VIP AUDIO 4/27 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 3 (4-19-2017): Rise of Jinder, Big Show-Strowman ring collapse, Charlotte, Joe-Jericho outcome, Hardys, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 19, 2017 episode (pt. 1 of 3) covering these topics:
- The Rise of Jinder Mahal
- Charlotte’s Smackdown push
- Naomi
- The resurgence of Primo & Epico
- The fall of American Alpha
- Alexa Bliss’s Raw future
- The Hardys
- Chris Jericho-Seth Rollins-Samoa Joe
- The broken ring angle with Big Show and Braun Strowman
- And more from Raw and Smackdown
