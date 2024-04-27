News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/27 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 3 (4-19-2017): Rise of Jinder, Big Show-Strowman ring collapse, Charlotte, Joe-Jericho outcome, Hardys, more (56 min.)

April 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 19, 2017 episode (pt. 1 of 3) covering these topics:

  • The Rise of Jinder Mahal
  • Charlotte’s Smackdown push
  • Naomi
  • The resurgence of Primo & Epico
  • The fall of American Alpha
  • Alexa Bliss’s Raw future
  • The Hardys
  • Chris Jericho-Seth Rollins-Samoa Joe
  • The broken ring angle with Big Show and Braun Strowman
  • And more from Raw and Smackdown

