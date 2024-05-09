VIP AUDIO 5/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-10-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talking Booker-Batista confrontation, debate over Spirit Squad, Bischoff, Mysterio-Henry, more (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from May 10, 2006 with all the big wrestling news, including the Booker-Batista altercation, Saturday’s big Ring of Honor main event in New Jersey, the ongoing debate over the effectiveness of the Spirit Squad, the latest WWE developmental shakeup, Rey Mysterio’s loss to Mark Henry, the last WWE Films movie deal and more. Plus the Hot Five Stories, the Indy Lineup of the Week with a big tournament at the former ECW Arena, a scene from the cutting room floor of WWE Raw, readers give their choices for the new TNA authority figure and Listener Mail on Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, David Blaine and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO