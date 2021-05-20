Will Ospreay injured, IWGP World Heavyweight Championship vacated

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay sustained a neck injury, and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship has been vacated as a result. New Japan Pro Wrestling released a statement on their website and Twitter account this morning.

Will Ospreay sustains neck injury; to vacate IWGP World Heavyweight Championshiphttps://t.co/u3RAwkbyzV#njpw pic.twitter.com/UlWMVstp4z — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 20, 2021

Ospreay was injured during his May 4th title defense against Shingo Takagi as part of night two of Wrestling Dontaku.

The statement on their website concluded with, “Further announcements on the status of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be made at a later date.”

