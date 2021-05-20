News Ticker

Will Ospreay injured, IWGP World Heavyweight Championship vacated

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

May 20, 2021

Will Ospreay sustained a neck injury, and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship has been vacated as a result. New Japan Pro Wrestling released a statement on their website and Twitter account this morning.

Ospreay was injured during his May 4th title defense against Shingo Takagi as part of night two of Wrestling Dontaku. 

The statement on their website concluded with, “Further announcements on the status of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be made at a later date.”

