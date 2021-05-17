New Japan Pro Wrestling announces date for return to live shows

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced Monday morning that the company would return to live shows on May 22 in Nagoya.

The company announced on their website that the May 22 event would take place at the Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall. In addition, New Japan announced their shows for May 24, 25 and 26 at Korakuen Hall would take place as planned.

This announcement comes in the midst of the company dealing with positive COVID-19 tests among their wrestlers. New Japan also postponed two announcements summer stadium shows earlier this month due to restrictions. You can read the full announcement here.

CATCH-UP: New Japan Pro Wrestling postpones upcoming stadium shows