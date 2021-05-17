ROH to welcome fans back for Best in the World PPV event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor announced on Monday morning that their Best in the World PPV event on July 11 would take place in front of fans.

In a message on their website, ROH revealed the news and that the show would take place from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore. The message also detailed various health measures that will be implemented during the show to insure fan safety in regards to COVID-19.

“As always, the health and well-being of fans are ROH’s top priorities,” the message read. “The event will have limited capacity, and “pod” seating will be implemented to ensure proper social distancing of six feet between each group of ticket holders. Additionally, temperatures will be taken upon entry and masks will be required to be worn by all attendees throughout the event.”

Tickets for Best in the World will go on sale June 7 with HonorClub members getting a first shot at them on May 24. This marks the first event with fans for ROH since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

