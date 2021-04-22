ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni signs extension, issues statement about new deal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ian Riccaboni has signed a new deal with ROH. Riccaboni tweeted today confirming that he signed an extension with ROH during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Riccaboni issued the following statement in his tweet:

ROH and I quietly extended our agreement during the early stages of the pandemic. With the timing of the pandemic and overall great loss we collectively experienced due to COVID-19, it was a conscious decision not to celebrate this publicly at the time the agreement was reached although I and extraordinarily thankful. ROH has always accommodated my work/family balance and my other commitments and provides generous compensation. The agreement puts me on pace to call more ROH TV episodes and ROH events than any previous announcer and I am humbled by this. I appreciate everyone who has supported ROH and look forward to calling The Best Wrestling on the Planet for a long, long time.

Fightful first reported the news of Riccaboni signing a new deal with ROH.