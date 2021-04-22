Charlotte Flair will be out of action due to dental surgery

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On Raw this past Monday, Charlotte Flair attacked the referee following her loss to Asuka after Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley interfered in the match. WWE announced after Raw that Charlotte had been suspended as a results of her attack on the referee. The reason for the storyline suspension is that she is having dental surgery and needs some time away.

TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy first reported the news and said Flair isn’t expected to be out of action for long.