Daniel Bryan says he felt “detached” during WrestleMania 37 main event (w/Radican’s Analysis)

In an interview with BT Sports this week, Daniel Bryan said he felt “detached” from the experience of wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns and Edge for the WWE Universal Championship.

“It’s taken me time to fully process what the experience was like because it wasn’t like a normal thing,” said Bryan. “It was really weird, like out of body in it. When I’m wrestling, I feel everything and feel like I really enjoy it. This was weird, I was out there and it felt like I was detached. It was so strange in fact that before the match started, I got this strange feeling like, ‘Is this what it’s like before you die? Am I going to die? I was like huh, well, okay.’ I don’t know why or how it happened, but it was unlike anything I have felt while wrestling.”

Bryan later said he had thought about the experience and the detached feeling may have come from him winding down his career as a full-time wrestler. “The odd detachment, I was like, ‘woah’,” said Bryan. “Like I said, I’m either gonna die or maybe it’s a sign that this isn’t it and it isn’t the same type of fulfillment that it was before. I’ve been trying to meditate on it and talk to my friends that I’m close with like ‘hey, what is that?'”

In the interview, Bryan mentioned his WWE contract is set to expire in the near future.

Radican’s Analysis: It would be interesting to hear more from Bryan on this topic. One question I have is wether or not the way WWE has booked him since he fought so hard to return to the ring after the birth of his first child played a role in him believing his days as a full-time performer might be done. Daniel Bryan announced his retirement in 2016, but announced he was coming back to wrestle in 2018.

It definitely sounds like Bryan has lost some passion for performing given how he felt detached during the match. Given how well Bryan performed at WrestleMania 37, it certainly didn’t appear as if anything was wrong with him mentally during the match, as he delivered an incredible performance alongside Reigns and Edge in a classic main event match.