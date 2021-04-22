Thunder Rosa confirms she had COVID-19 earlier this year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW and NWA wrestler Thunder Rosa had COVID-19 earlier this year. Rosa was scheduled to face Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite on Jan. 13, but the match was pulled from the card because Rosa tested positive for COVID according to The Wrestling Observer.

Appearing on Pro Wrestling Junkies Q & A, Rosa confirmed she had COVID in January. “Unfortunately, I got COVID at the beginning of the year,” said Rosa. “I was able to go through it well and now I got my vaccine. I’m waiting to get the other one and I’m still being cautious,” she said.

Recently, Chris Jericho, Nick Jackson, and The Butcher have all revealed they had COVID in 2020. Rosa is the first AEW wrestler to announce testing positive for COVID in 2021.

Rosa went on to wrestle Britt Baker on Feb. 2 on Dynamite. They then had a rematch in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match on the March 17 edition of Dynamite.