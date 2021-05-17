VIP AUDIO 5/16 – WKH – WWE Backlash PPV Review: Full walk through the show with match details, finishes, star ratings, and overall show analysis including the zombies (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including a full walk through the WWE WrestleMania Backlash show with match details, finishes, star ratings, and overall show analysis including the zombies. The matches included Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman, Miz vs. Damien Priest with ZombieJacks, and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The Mysterios.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO