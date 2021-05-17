FREE PODCAST 5/17 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (5-17-11) Keller and Powell talk Christian’s future, Angle’s mistress, Cole-Lawler Mother’s Day angle, Cena-Miz, more (127 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback episode (5-10-11) of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, Wade Keller and Jason Powell of prowrestling.net discuss last night’s Raw and take live phone calls. Subjects include the Michael Cole-Jerry Lawler angle and Mother’s Day references, TNA’s name, Chyna in TNA, Christian’s future, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO