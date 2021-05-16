News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/16 – WWE Backlash PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Barbati: Reigns vs. Cesaro, Belair vs. Bayley, Ripley vs. Charlotte vs. Asuka, Lashley vs. McIntyre vs. Strowman, Miz vs. Priest with ZombieJacks (77 min)

May 16, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analysts Todd Martin and Nick Barbati with full analysis of the entire event including Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman, Miz vs. Damien Priest with ZombieJacks, and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The ZombieJacks.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021