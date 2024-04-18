TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/18): Lilly’s report on The System vs. MCMG, Rosemary vs. Threat

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

APRIL 18, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA AT 2300 ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s events.

-“Cross the Line” intro.

-Josh Alexander walked to ringside and joined the broadcast team.

(1) HAMMERSTONE vs. GUIDO (w/The FBI)

Hammerstone and Alexander stared at each other before the match. Guido did push-ups at the start. Hammerstone threw Guido into the turnbuckles and tossed him around. Guido made a comeback, but was quickly cut off. Hammerstone traded words with Alexander and confronted the FBI. The referee threw the FBI out of the ringside area. Guido fought back but was overpowered by Hammerstone. Hammerstone put Alexander’s headgear on Guido and put him in the Torture Rack for the submission.

WINNER: Hammerstone in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was the squash it should have been to get Hammerstone ready for the match against Alexander.)

-Ash By Elegance promo. Her concierge announced that she would be at ringside for the Knockouts title match at Rebellion. Xia Brookside interrupted and said that Ash didn’t deserve a title match because she cheated to beat Xia. Xia said that Santino Marella granted her a match against Ash next week. Ash and the concierge were outraged and called for a lawyer. [c]

-Hannifan plugged the TNA PowerTown figures, which are now available for pre-order.

-Replay of Jordynne Grace being slammed through the table last week by Steph DeLander. Grace followed with a promo from the airport. She said that Matt Cardona was injured and wouldn’t be at Rebellion, so Steph would go it alone. She said they would both have tricks up their sleeves.

(2) JOE HENDRY vs. LSG

Fans were heavily into Hendry and chanted “We believe” for a long time. Hendry did mic work before the match and talked about Rich Swann and AJ Francis. He made “Uncle Phil” jokes about AJ. LSG had the advantage for the first part of the match, but Hendry made a comeback and tossed LSG around. Hendry finished LSG with the Standing Ovation. [c]

WINNER: Joe Hendry in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The second short match of the night. The pre-match promo lasted longer than the actual match.)

-Video previewing tonight’s main event.

(3) JAKE SOMETHING & DEANER & RHINO vs. MUSTAFA ALI & THE GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Deaner did mic work before the match and brought out Rhino as the third partner, to an enthusiastic reaction. Jake and Gibson started the match. Rhino punched and chopped Gibson. Rhino threw Drake over the top rope and onto Gibson. [c]

The Vets and Ali had the upper hand on Deaner. Deaner clotheslined Ali. Drake knocked Jake off the apron and argued with Rhino. Deaner finally tagged Rhino, who ran wild. Jake tagged in and knocked the Vets to the mat. Jake launched Deaner off the top rope into Gibson and got a two count. Jake went after Ali on the floor, but the Vets and Ali did dives on him on the outside and sent him into the post. Deaner took on the Vets and Ali by himself. Rhino speared Drake. Ali superkicked Rhino. Deaner made a comeback. Ali gave Deaner a Sunset Flip Bomb and followed with a 450 splash for the pin.

WINNERS: Mustafa Ali & The Grizzled Young Vets in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This one got good towards the end. Great reaction for Rhino. Deaner is starting to pick up traction as a babyface. The Vets and Ali are gelling as a unit.)

-Steve Maclin promo. He talked about scoring the first win in the new era and talked about his recent wins. He said he will make his presence felt at the matches in Las Vegas at The Palms. [c]

-Eric Young video. He was walking backstage and came face to face with a masked version of himself. The masked version said he is always there under the surface. Eric talked about the Full Metal Mayhem match against Frankie Kazarian. He said he was scared of what would happen and what he might become. The masked version said he’s adapted a thousand times before and he knows what he needs to do. Eric disappeared, leaving only the masked version. The masked version said “Frankie, I will baptize you in the holy waters” and took off the mask (to reveal Eric Young). Well done and innovative.

(4) ROSEMARY (w/Havok) vs. JODY THREAT (w/Dani Luna)

After some initial action, Jody gave Rosemary a series of clotheslines and got a two count. Rosemary dropkicked Jody and punched her. Rosemary bit Jody. Rosemary tied Jody up in the ropes. Rosemary suplexed Jody. Rosemary put Jody in a bridging submission, but Jody reached the ropes to break the hold. Jody gave Rosemary a pump kick and a German suplex. followed by a clothesline for a two count. Rosemary gave Jody a flying forearm for a two count. Jody clotheslined Rosemary, but Rosemary rose up. Jody gave Rosemary a crossbody block for a two count. Havok and Dani got on the apron. Rosemary attacked Jody from behind, gave her a spear, and got the pin.

WINNER: Rosemary in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic back and forth match to set the table for the upcoming tag team title match.)

-The Motor City Machine Guns and The System were shown backstage on their way to the ring. [c]