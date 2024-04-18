FREE PODCAST 4/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE (Debut Episode!): Kevin & Charlie make WrestleMania 41 predictions, discuss the epic experience of WWE live events, MITB, Drew, return of fan signs, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan present their premiere episode of the new weekly PWTorch Dailycast series, “Acknowledging WWE.” In this debut episode, they cover these topics:

Wrestlemania 41 predictions

Jey Uso yeets a fan

What’s next for Seth Rollins?

What’s next for Gunther?

Pat McAfee’s chair allergy

The epic experience of WWE live events

The return of signs for better or worse

Should McIntyre still have the title?

Promoting literacy among wrestling fans

Money in the Bank prospects

Sami’s IMAX entrance

And more

