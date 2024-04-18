FREE PODCAST 4/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE (Debut Episode!): Kevin & Charlie make WrestleMania 41 predictions, discuss the epic experience of WWE live events, MITB, Drew, return of fan signs, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan present their premiere episode of the new weekly PWTorch Dailycast series, “Acknowledging WWE.” In this debut episode, they cover these topics:
- Wrestlemania 41 predictions
- Jey Uso yeets a fan
- What’s next for Seth Rollins?
- What’s next for Gunther?
- Pat McAfee’s chair allergy
- The epic experience of WWE live events
- The return of signs for better or worse
- Should McIntyre still have the title?
- Promoting literacy among wrestling fans
- Money in the Bank prospects
- Sami’s IMAX entrance
- And more
