FREE PODCAST 4/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE (Debut Episode!): Kevin & Charlie make WrestleMania 41 predictions, discuss the epic experience of WWE live events, MITB, Drew, return of fan signs, more (97 min.)

April 18, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan present their premiere episode of the new weekly PWTorch Dailycast series, “Acknowledging WWE.” In this debut episode, they cover these topics:

  • Wrestlemania 41 predictions
  • Jey Uso yeets a fan
  • What’s next for Seth Rollins?
  • What’s next for Gunther?
  • Pat McAfee’s chair allergy
  • The epic experience of WWE live events
  • The return of signs for better or worse
  • Should McIntyre still have the title?
  • Promoting literacy among wrestling fans
  • Money in the Bank prospects
  • Sami’s IMAX entrance
  • And more

