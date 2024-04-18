VIP AUDIO 4/18 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): AEW Dynasty preview, UFC 300 review, big Bloodline angle, Moxley’s IWGP Title win, full Windy City Riot review, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- New Japan’s Windy City Riot including Jack Perry’s “Scapegoat” character and Jon Moxley’s IWGP Title win.
- Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, Battle of the Belts, and Dynamite including why Todd is so down on Collision right now, plus thoughts on final Dynasty hype
- A full preview of AEW Dynasty
- A review of NXT
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the big Bloodline angle.
- A review of UFC 300 including the incredible knockout.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.