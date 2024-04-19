FREE PODCAST 4/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Martin preview AEW Dynasty, review big Bloodline angle, Moxley’s IWGP Title win, full Windy City Riot review, UFC 300, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from the weekly PWTorch VIP Podcast “The Fix.” They discuss these topics:

New Japan’s Windy City Riot including Jack Perry’s “Scapegoat” character and Jon Moxley’s IWGP Title win.

Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, Battle of the Belts, and Dynamite including why Todd is so down on Collision right now, plus thoughts on final Dynasty hype

A full preview of AEW Dynasty

A review of NXT

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the big Bloodline angle.

A review of UFC 300 including the incredible knockout.

