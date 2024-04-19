FREE PODCAST 4/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Martin preview AEW Dynasty, review big Bloodline angle, Moxley’s IWGP Title win, full Windy City Riot review, UFC 300, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from the weekly PWTorch VIP Podcast “The Fix.” They discuss these topics:
- New Japan’s Windy City Riot including Jack Perry’s “Scapegoat” character and Jon Moxley’s IWGP Title win.
- Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, Battle of the Belts, and Dynamite including why Todd is so down on Collision right now, plus thoughts on final Dynasty hype
- A full preview of AEW Dynasty
- A review of NXT
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including the big Bloodline angle.
- A review of UFC 300 including the incredible knockout.
