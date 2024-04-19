VIP AUDIO 4/18 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Is AEW in any way as bad as WCW in its dying days? Has meaning of CM Punk changed? Should Sami have headlined WM39 after all? More (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part two of this week's three part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Were people too negative about AEW last week and are comparisons to WCW in its dying days valid?

Briefly revisiting the entrance theme battle last week

Should the conduct of C.M. Punk disqualify him from working younger wrestlers in NXT in the future?

Does WWE and AEW realized their entrance theme are lacking lately or do they think they have a good array? Who could use a boost in entrance music the most these days?

Was WrestleMania 40 and the aftermath just over-the-top Saccharine and at risk of hurting Cody with fans?

Expert tips on buying tickets to pro wrestling in Japan

How has the meaning of C.M. Punk changed over the last 10-plus years in terms of being about Punk specifically and then a protest chant and now whatever is it.

Is Bray Wyatt’s WWE gimmick getting overpraised after death? If Bo Dallas returns to continue Bray Wyatt’s vision, can we hope it’s not supernatural?

Did WWE drop the word “Universal” from Cody’s title and, if so, why?

Is Vince McMahon selling his assets to move to Saudi Arabia to escape potential criminal legal jeopardy?

Should AEW move Forbidden Door to the Tokyo Dome to give Japanese fans a chance to see former top New Japan stars who are now on the AEW roster? Will the format work going forward otherwise since New Japan’s roster is so depleted?

Why aren’t Saturday or Sunday afternoon pro wrestling PPVs more frequent?

Isn’t the Jack Perry “Scapegoat” gimmick a reason to be enthusiastic about AEW rather than focus on negatives?

Why do people still admire and cheer for C.M. Punk and Vince McMahon given their histories?

Looking back, would it have been better to have Sami Zayn challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 rather than Cody Rhodes?

