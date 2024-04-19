VIP AUDIO 4/18 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Is Cody’s title chase best ever? What is the actual biggest tag match in WM history? Did Ronda think all matches were rehearsed? More (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Was Cody Rhodes’s chase of the World Title the best in pro wrestling history? How does it compare to Sting chasing Ric Flair and Mick Foley chasing The Rock?

Will Cody be a good champion or will there be a letdown like with Sting?

Wasn’t the main issue Punk had with Jack Perry that he expected more deference and respect? What if Randy Savage or Bret Hart from 1997 dropped into today’s AEW and ran into the youth of today?

Could Jon Moxley being IWGP Champion mean this year’s Forbidden Door will feature a title match with a possible major title change?

When will AEW become like TNA where it’s not compared to WWE constantly and judged on its own strengths and merits?

What is the actual biggest WrestleMania tag team match of all-time?

In the WWE Draft, can wrestlers who chose one brand over the other in free agency be exempted from being forced to switch brands?

What’s up with C.M. Punk not getting medical reimbursement for his tricep injury in AEW?

Did Ronda Rousey saying she wished she got more rehearsal time for her matches a sign that she didn’t understand that the ultimate goal is to be able to work a match without much planning and rehearsal?

Why is Endeavor going private again and will it affect TKO as a still-publicly-traded company?

Todd asked to apologize for saying Angelo Parker and Ruby Soho have no on-air chemistry when it turns out they’re a real couple?

Is the Arizona Coyotes moving to Salt Lake City comparable at all to the WCW-WWF situation?

Have we seen the best out of AEW now that the dust has settled after the big signing earlier this year and they’re back to just doing good matches and weak stories?

Ranking St. Louis among big wrestling cities.

Should Max Holloway keep defending the BMF Title?

Sherri Martel’s career

Did New Japan give Jon Moxley the IWGP Title because he’s willing to be a transitional champion to a younger contender like Shota Umino or Yuta Tsuji?

Why did WWE edit Mike Rotunda saying “WWF” at the Hall of Fame ceremony?

Is Tony Khan showing that he’s more like Vince McMahon than AEW fans would want to admit?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO