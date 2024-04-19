WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, April 19, 2024

Where: Pittsburgh, Pa. at PPG Paints Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,499 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,975.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bayley vs. Naomi – WWE Women’s Title

L.A. Knight vs. A.J. Styles – Winner earns WWE Championship Match against Cody Rhodes at Backlash

The Street Profits vs. New Catch Republic vs. Legado del Fantasma vs. Authors of Pain – Fatal 4-Way Match

