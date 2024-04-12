WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/12): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Rhodes appearance, Bayley appearance, Knight vs. Lashley vs. Escobar, Styles vs. Owens vs. Mysterio

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

APRIL 12, 2024

DETROIT, MI AT LITTLE CAESAR'S ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video recap of Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania XL.

-The camera panned the crowd. Corey Graves introduced the show. He welcomed the audience to a new era.

-Cody Rhodes’ music played and he made his entrance to a loud reaction from the crowd. Rhodes stood in the center of the ring as the crowd cheered. The crowd chanted “you deserve it”. Rhodes held up the mic and tried to speak but a “Cody” chant broke out. He then asked Detroit, MI what they wanted to talk about. He said that he was interrupted by The Rock this past Monday on Raw. The crowd chanted “Rocky sucks”. Rhodes said when The Rock came out he was thinking of someone he knew. He said he wanted to know who told Rock it was open mic night, bitch. Rhodes apologized for cursing. He said when Rock showed up the air got a little colder. Rhodes said that Rock handed him something and he knew what it was right away. Rhodes said it was something he gifted to Rock. He said he believed Rock when he said he was going to Hollywood and would be coming back to look for Rhodes. Rhodes said he wouldn’t be hard to find because he would be right here. He said he will be flying to France in three weeks and he will face one of the six wrestlers in matches tonight. He said it could be Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, L.A. Knight, A.J. Styles, Bobby Lashley, or Kevin Owens. Rhodes said he and Styles are two of four men who have been NWA and WWE Champion. He said Owens is his friend and sometimes, they think they are better than each other, but there’s only one way to find out. Rhodes said they are sold out and he’s going to turn his back to the camera to see everyone in the crowd. The crowd chanted “Cody” again. He said he’s no longer the hunter, but now the hunted. He said he’s Cody Rhodes and he was once undesirable, became undeniable, and is now the Undisputed WWE Champion.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good promo from Cody. He got to the point and didn’t meander too much. He’s focused and looking at the list of challengers in front of him. Unfortunately, the list of challengers doesn’t scream appealing and the outcome of whatever match they decide on is all but assured. Based on how Rhodes spoke, I would assume that the winner will be Owens or Styles and they will be his opponent for Backlash. Styles and Escobar are really the only heels, so if they go that route it basically has to be Styles. If that doesn’t matter, then it could be any of them really. Interesting to note that Randy Orton isn’t included. That could be something they are saving for down the line.)

-They showed Bayley arriving to the arena earlier today. Graves mentioned that she also won her title at Wrestlemania.

-Rey Mysterio was shown arriving with the L.W.O. Graves said he would be in the main event tonight.

-Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa were outside of Rhodes’ locker room. Kevin Owens walked past them and entered. Sikoa said he would take care of both of them. Heyman turned to Sikoa and said there are consequences for losing. He said that Rhodes is now the champion so it’s his locker room. Heyman said if they want it back they have to regain the championship and that’s on orders of the Tribal Chief.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance. Wade Barrett hyped his Triple Threat match for after the break. [c]

-They showed highlights of Wrestlemania XL along with press clippings.

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance with the Street Profits and B-Fabb. Lashley left the Profits and B-Fabb on the ramp as he made his way to the ring. Barrett said they partied after Wrestlemania XL but Lashley looks at his best again. Graves said the winners of the two Triple Threat matches will wrestle each other to determine the first challenger to Cody Rhodes.

-Santos Escobar made his entrance. They showed an earlier interview with Kayla Braxton and Escobar. Escobar said Legado del Fantasma didn’t touch Dragon Lee. Barrett asked who it was then.

(1) L.A. KNIGHT vs. BOBBY LASHLEY vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR

Escobar got knocked to the outside. Knight rolled up Lashley for a quick one count. Lashley went for a Hurt Lock but Knight got free. Lashley knocked him to the outside. Escobar hit the ring and Lashley tossed him aside. Lashley went after Knight on the outside and they traded shots. Escobar hit a dive that took both men down as the show cut to a break. [c]

Lashley was in control of Escobar on the outside. Lashley tossed Escobar into the ring and followed him to the corner. Lashley lifted Escobar to the top rope and followed him up. Lashley set up for a superplex. Escobar fought Lashley off. Escobar knocked Lashley to the mat. Knight ran up and leapt onto the top rope and set up Escobar. Lashley recovered and powerbombed Knight as Knight superplexed Escobar. Lashley covered Escobar for a two count. Knight took down Lashley. Escobar recovered and took the advantage on both men. Escobar hit double knees on Lashley in the corner and Lashley rolled to the outside. Knight hit Escobar with a powerslam followed by an elbow drop. Knight stalked Escobar but Legado del Fantasma hit the ring and attacked Knight. They hit a triple powerbomb on Knight. Lashley came into the ring and tried to fight off Legado. Legado took the advantage. The Street Profits ran to the ring and took down Legado. Elektra Lopez got in the face of Angelo Dawkins but B-Fabb took her down with a kick. Legado attacked Dawkins on the outside but Montez Ford took them out with a dive. In the ring, Escobar rolled up Lashley for a two count. Escobar sent Lashley to the ring post and Lashley fell to the outside. Knight hit Escobar with the BFT and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight in 9:00

-Kayla Braxton was in the back with the L.W.O. Mysterio said no matter who attacked who, it will eventually come back. Mysterio said the truth will eventually surface, but his focus is on Owens and Styles tonight. He said he believes that he has another run as WWE Champion.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance with Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman. Graves said they are embarking on a new mission by order of the Tribal Chief. [c]

-They showed more highlights from Wrestlemania XL with more press clippings.

-Heyman was in the ring with Jimmy and Sikoa. Heyman introduced himself. He said they offer no excuses for what happened at Wrestlemania by orders of the Tribal Chief. He said accountability is a big word on the Island of Relevancy. He said Roman Reigns ordered that they accept accountability. Heyman said Reigns entered the ring at Wrestlemania 39 focused. He said Rhodes was distracted by Sikoa and Reigns took advantage to defend the title. Heyman said that Rhodes flipped the script at Wrestlemania XL. Heyman turned his attention to Seth Rollins. He said Rollins was the piece of unfinished business in Reigns life. Heyman said Reigns had a chair and could have smashed Rhodes, but he didn’t. Heyman asked why. He said Reigns gave in to temptation and wanted revenge on Rollins. He said that Rhodes was prepared and strategic and ready. Heyman said Rhodes took advantage and like that, it was over. Heyman said Rhodes is the new Undisputed Champion. Heyman said that like a phoenix from the ashes. Sikoa stopped Heyman. Sikoa said that winning and losing matters, so there’s consequences to losing, right? Sikoa said that consequences mean change. Sikoa turned to Jimmy. Jimmy looked surprised. Jimmy pleaded with Sikoa. Sikoa stretched his arms out and hugged Jimmy. Sikoa whispered to Jimmy that they’re brothers and he loves him. A hooded person emerged and took down Jimmy. He beat on Jimmy. It was Tama Tonga. Tonga beat down Jimmy. Sikoa stopped Tonga and instructed him to hold Jimmy in place. Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike on Jimmy. Sikoa hit Jimmy three more times with the Spike. Sikoa and Tonga posed. Heyman pleaded with Sikoa. Sikoa pulled Heyman to the center of the ring and asked him to pose. Heyman held up his phone and Sikoa threw it down. Sikoa stomped on the phone and pointed to Tonga. Tonga dropped to the outside and got a chair. Tonga gave the chair to Sikoa and set up Jimmy in the corner. Sikoa put the chair around Jimmy’s head. Sikoa backed off and leaned against the corner. Heyman screamed that this isn’t what the Tribal Chief wants. Sikoa charged and hit the running butt bump to Jimmy with the chair. Sikoa, Tonga, and Heyman left the ring. Heyman was in shock. They paused at the top of the stage and looked back at the fallen Jimmy in the ring. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Oh yes. That was awesome. I was hoping that Jimmy would just go away for a little while and Heyman would be managing Sikoa but this was so much better than that. Sikoa took the promise of consequences very seriously, and with no one to stop him, he carried them out the way he saw fit. This was the character Sikoa has had in him this whole time and this was just the right time to unleash it. This is probably the reason he’s been pushed to the background over the last few months. This was well worth the wait. Sikoa doesn’t have anyone to answer to and he’s tired of not getting and doing what he wants. He wants to be the leader and feels he’s been in the background too long. This conveyed all of that and his handling of Heyman was even better. Sikoa didn’t want to hear it and didn’t want to deal with any of the outside nonsense. The smashing of the phone was a great moment and very symbolic. The introduction of Tama Tonga worked for what it was, but he wasn’t meant to be the star of the segment. Really good job by WWE here to establish something new on the heels of Wrestlemania.)

-They showed a recap of the previous segment. Afterward, the announcers were shown ringside. Barrett said that the Bloodline is also in a new era. Graves and Barrett wondered who was in charge.

-Cameron Grimes was in the ring.

-Bron Breakker made his entrance.

(2) BRON BREAKKER vs. CAMERON GRIMES

Breakker took Grimes down with a waistlock. Grimes fought out. Grimes went for a headlock takeover but Breakker blocked it. Breakker came off the ropes and took Grimes down with a big clothesline. Breakker took Grimes to the corner and landed shoulder blocks to the gut. Grimes countered with a kick. Grimes went for a springboard crossbody but Breakker caught him with a slam. Breakker hit the spear for the win.

WINNER: Bron Breakker in 1:00

-Graves threw to a video package on Wrestlemania XL with more press clippings. Graves hyped up the new era of WWE.

-Bayley was shown walking toward the arena. Barrett hyped her appearance for after the break. [c]

-Styles was in the back. He said he’s going to fix what went wrong at Wrestlemania. He said that Owens and Mysterio are collateral in his path to Knight and then the WWE Championship. Styles said it isn’t personal, but he’ll step over both of them to get what he wants. Styles said the damage he causes tonight is just a taste of what Knight will get next week. Styles promised it would be phenomenal.

[HOUR TWO]

-Bayley made her entrance. The crowd chanted “you deserve it” as Bayley stood in the ring. She said it felt good and thanked the fans. The crowd chanted “Bayley”. She said she was going to soak it in since it’s been a while. Bayley said she was proud to call herself the new WWE Women’s Champion. Bayley said it isn’t her first time being champion, but this one feels special. She said it’s different. She said it isn’t different because she had to defeat her former friend Iyo Sky. She said it isn’t different because she can call herself champion of a new era and the most talented locker room she’s ever been a part of. Bayley said it was special because of all the fans. She said the last eleven years of her career the fans have been there for everything. She said when she thought she didn’t have anything else to give, the fans were there. Bayley thanked the fans. She said she’s excited to start the journey with the fans.

-Tiffany Stratton made her entrance. She said it was rude that she didn’t get a match at Wrestlemania. Stratton got in the ring and said it was Tiffy Time. Bayley said she wasn’t offering an open challenge. She said she had someone in mind. Bayley said she was going to give the chance to Naomi. Stratton said Naomi couldn’t win a title if it glowed in the dark.

-Naomi made her entrance. Naomi said that Stratton was messing with the wrong woman. Naomi said Stratton has beaten her before, but she’s earned everything she’s gotten in WWE and she won’t stop now. Naomi said she can’t accept Bayley’s challenge yet because she wants to beat Stratton first, right now. Graves said it could be a huge match right now. [c]

-Kayla Braxton was outside the trainer’s room. She said everyone is trying to process what happened to Jimmy Uso. Heyman emerged from the trainer’s room. Kayla asked if Jimmy was ok and what happened earlier. Heyman didn’t say anything. Tonga appeared and leaned into Heyman. He said by orders of the Tribal Chief. Sikoa appeared and showed off his thumb to Heyman. Heyman asked what that meant.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Another really good segment to hammer the point home. Is Reigns telling Sikoa and Tonga to do this? Did the elders send Tonga? Did Reigns send Tonga? I love that we have some questions coming out of this. Good stuff. Heyman is the ultimate MVP again with the facial expressions and his reaction to the whole situation.)

(3) NAOMI vs. TIFFANY STRATTON

The match was in progress. Naomi hit a bulldog and made the cover for a two count. Bayley cheered on Naomi. Naomi snapmared Stratton and then hit a kick. Naomi landed a leg drop and made the cover for a two count. Barrett talked up Stratton. Naomi worked the arm of Stratton and slammed her arm on the mat. Naomi went back to the arm. Stratton recovered and took Naomi to the corner. Stratton landed shoulder blocks on Naomi. Stratton kicked at Naomi and taunted her. Naomi fought back and landed a big knee. Naomi made the cover for a two count. Stratton reversed a whip and Naomi leapt up to hold Stratton’s face in her ass. Stratton recovered and took Naomi down using the ropes. Stratton stomped on Naomi. Stratton landed shots to the back of Naomi’s neck. Stratton made the cover for a one count. Naomi landed a kick and Stratton went to the corner. Naomi charged and Stratton lifted her to the apron. Naomi landed a kick. Stratton tossed Naomi into the ring post and Naomi collapsed at ringside. [c]

Back from break, Naomi landed an elbow in the corner. Naomi followed up with a kick from the top rope. Naomi hit a pair of crossbodys. Naomi went to the second rope and came off with a kick. Stratton laid in the corner and Naomi charged to deliver a dropkick. Naomi landed some kicks from the ground. Naomi positioned Stratton and hit an awkward leg drop. Naomi made the cover for a two count. Naomi went for a full nelson but Stratton elbowed her off. Stratton hit a running double stomp and made the cover for a two count. Stratton lifted Naomi to her shoulders but Naomi got free. Stratton countered back and hit an Alabama Slam. Stratton climbed to the top rope and went for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Naomi moved and Stratton rolled through. Naomi rolled up Stratton and got the win.

WINNER: Naomi in 10:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Why did they re-sign Naomi again? Just so much sloppy stuff here. You would never guess she has triple the experience of Stratton after watching a match like this. It isn’t time for Stratton yet, but that doesn’t mean Naomi is a good first choice for Bayley. At least Bayley is away from the Damage Ctrl thing, but again, you’re asking for a lot for Bayley to carry this woman to a good match in her first title defense. Not a good sign for this run.)

-They showed a video package on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Theory and Waller talked about all the celebrities that came to see them at Wrestlemania. Theory said that Waller went into his first Wrestlemania and became a champion. Waller said Theory beat John Cena last year and this year won a title. Waller said it’s like Theory is allergic to not winning titles at Mania. Theory said they’re the greatest undefeated Tag Team Champions of all time.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good balance between obnoxious and having them come off as credible. Well produced package. I hope they keep the titles on Theory and Waller for a bit and give them some solid wins so they can break from the comedy jobber nonsense.)

-Nick Aldis was in the back with the Street Profits and New Catch Republic. Aldis said he would find a challenger for Theory and Waller next week.

-They showed Rey Mysterio warming up in the back. Graves and Barrett hyped his match for later in the show. [c]

-They showed a graphic detailing all the recent sell-outs. Graves said they have been the hottest ticket in every city they’ve been to.

-Fans were shown gathered in the concourse. Barrett touted tonight’s sell-out and the attendance number of over 15,000 fans.

-They showed another video package on Wrestlemania XL.

-Logan Paul sent in a video. He said he would be mad if he was the WWE fans. He said a newcomer beat two legends at Wrestlemania. Paul said it was the biggest Wrestlemania ever and it shouldn’t be a surprise because he was a part of it. He said he was responsible for big events WWE has been having and their social media engagement. Paul put over the Paul Levesque era.

-Piper Niven and Chelsea Green made their entrance. They showed a video with Green and Niven with Nick Aldis. Green said she knew that Aldis didn’t keep them off Wrestlemania. Green said Aldis should draft them to Smackdown. Aldis said he would find them opponents for tonight.

-Jade Cargill made her entrance. Green and Niven looked shocked.

-Bianca Belair made her entrance to join Cargill.

(4) PIPER NIVEN & CHELSEA GREEN vs. JADE CARGILL & BIANCA BELAIR

Belair hit a spinebuster on Green. Niven tagged in. Niven took Belair down. She went for a splash off the second rope but Belair moved. Niven tagged in Green and Belair tagged in Cargill. Cargill grabbed Green and took her down. Cargill hit Jaded for the win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair in 2:00

-Byron Saxton was in the back with Kevin Owens. Owens asked if Braxton saw the cool camera shots the last few weeks. Owens started walking. He siad a Detroit Tigers title belt. Owens said he liked tigers and he’s keeping it. Owens said that Mysterio and Styles are all that are in his way. Owens said he hoped Styles recovered from his PTSD. Owens said he and Mysterio both have sons that are taller than them. Owens said that his son is cooler than Dominik Mysterio. Owens said it isn’t on Mysterio. Owens said he was going to make his entrance and asked Bruce Prichard to hit his music.

-Owens made his entrance. Graves promoted his match for after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Bayley against Naomi for the Women’s title next week on Smackdown. They then announced a Fatal Four Way Tag Team match to determine challengers for Theory and Waller and the Tag Team titles. Then they hyped L.A. Knight against the winner of the main event with an accompanying graphic.

-A.J. Styles made his entrance with his new theme.

-Rey Mysterio made his entrance.

(5) KEVIN OWENS vs. A.J. STYLES vs. REY MYSTERIO

Styles landed a kick to Owens then went to Mysterio. Styles took control but Mysterio came off the ropes with a hurricanrana. Owens clotheslined Styles over the top rope and to the floor. Owens knocked Mysterio to the outside. Styles caught him and slammed him on the apron. Owens came out and went after Styles. Styles tried to leap over the barricade but Owens pulled him down. Owens landed a cannonball on Styles against the barricade. Mysterio landed a dive on Owens. Mysterio walked it off as the show cut to break. [c]

All three men traded shots in the ring. Styles knocked Owens to the outside. Mysterio landed a kick to Styles. Owens got back in on the action. Styles lifted Mysterio into Owens. Mysterio took Owens down with a hurricanrana. Mysterio took Styles down and then went for a cover. Mysterio got a two count and then hit a baseball slide to knock Owens off the apron and to the floor. Mysterio set up Styles for a 619 but Styles blocked. Styles landed a neckbreaker. Owens hit the ring and Styles planted him face first. Styles made the cover for a two count. Styles took Owens to the corner and put him on the top rope. Owens fought Styles off and Mysterio knocked Styles to the outside. Mysterio followed Owens up. Mysterio went for a superplex but Owens countered into a brainbuster. Owens made the cover for a two count as Styles broke the count. Owens sidestepped Styles and Owens landed a superkick. Styles recovered and hit a Pele Kick. Mysterio took Styles down as he set up a Styles Clash on Owens. Mysterio went for a springboard but Styles caught him with a waistlock. Owens grabbed a waistlock on Styles. They did a chain German suplex spot. Owens got to his feet first. Owens monkey flipped Mysterio into Styles and Mysterio landed a hurricanrana. Styles took a 619 from Mysterio and Owens took out Mysterio with a Stunner. Owens went for a Swanton Bomb but Styles got his knees up. Styles climbed to the top rope but Mysterio cut him off. Mysterio climbed to the top rope. Styles caught Mysterio and landed a Styles Clash off the top rope onto Kevin Owens. Styles made the cover on Mysterio for the win.

WINNER: A.J. Styles in 10:00

-Styles celebrated his victory. They showed a graphic at the bottom of the screen for Styles against Knight next week. Knight hit the ring and got in Styles face. They talked trash as the show went off the air.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Logical finish to set up a match to settle the feud and determine a number one contender. Really good triple threat match. It was hard to keep up with and all three guys had a good showing. Two totally different triple threats on this show and the second one was definitely the better of the two. They did a good job with the spots and the overall chaotic nature as one guy didn’t spend too long out of the action. Really solid show overall. It set up some stuff for next week and we got a major development with Solo Sikoa and the new look Bloodline.)