VIP AUDIO 5/20 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: New Jack’s career, Will Ospreay, Velveteen Dream, Dynamite’s move to TBS in 2022, reviews of AEW, NXT, Raw, SD, UFC (138 min)

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The Fix Mailbag is scheduled to be recorded and posted this weekend, a couple days later than usual.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin by discussing some key headlines including Will Ospreay being stripped of his IWGP Title due to injury, Velveteen Dream being released by NXT, and the death of New Jack. Then they review AEW Dynamite and talk about the move to TBS next year and the addition of quarterly TNT live specials. From there, they review NXT on USA, Smackdown, and Raw followed by a thorough review of the latest from UFC.

