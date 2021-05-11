John Cena to produce new WWE series for Peacock

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena is returning to the WWE fold as a producer for a brand new series on Peacock.

On Tuesday, Peacock announced on Twitter that Cena will be the producer and narrator for a show called WWE Evil. WWE Evil will explore the minds and psychology of the “most diabolical antagonists in WWE history.” Peacock has not announced a premiere date for the series.

For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment.

Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry!

WWE Evil on @peacockTV! https://t.co/i5nlSizrEJ — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 11, 2021

John Cena last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Funhouse Match against The Fiend. Cena recently teased fans on a potential return to the company on Instagram by posting a picture of the WWE logo.

CATCH-UP: Batista lands new Netflix movie role