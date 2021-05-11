News Ticker

John Cena to produce new WWE series for Peacock

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 11, 2021

John Cena - WWE China Recruiting Camp 2016 (c) WWE
John Cena is returning to the WWE fold as a producer for a brand new series on Peacock.

On Tuesday, Peacock announced on Twitter that Cena will be the producer and narrator for a show called WWE Evil. WWE Evil will explore the minds and psychology of the “most diabolical antagonists in WWE history.” Peacock has not announced a premiere date for the series.

John Cena last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 36 in a Firefly Funhouse Match against The Fiend. Cena recently teased fans on a potential return to the company on Instagram by posting a picture of the WWE logo.

