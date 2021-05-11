SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mia Yim’s first feud on WWE’s Smackdown brand reportedly will be with Carmella.

Fightful Select is reporting that Yim’s program with Carmella was scheduled to start on this past week’s episode of Smackdown, but plans were changed. Instead, Carmella defeated Ruby Riott in singles competition. According to the report, all indications point to the feud kicking off on this week’s show.

Mia Yim made her main roster debut as Reckoning inside the Retribution faction on Monday Night Raw. The Fightful report does not reveal whether or not Yim will be debuting on Smackdown as Reckoning or not.

