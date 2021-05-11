SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Animal is heading to Netflix.

Wrestling Inc is reporting that Batista was cast in the new Netflix movie project, Knives Out 2. Batista will join Daniel Craig on the project, but it’s unclear as to what role Batista will be playing. Filming and production on the movie will take place this summer in Greece.

Batista is a multiple time champion in WWE and is slated to go into the WWE Hall of Fame. Other movies that Batista has appeared in throughout the years include the role of Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Stuber, the 007 movie Spectre, and others.

Batista competed in his final WWE match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

CATCH-UP: WWE reportedly finalizes date for this year’s Summerslam event