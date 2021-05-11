VIP AUDIO 5/10 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Final Backlash hype including Drew vs. Lashley, Humberto-Sheamus finish, Charlotte’s revival, Riddle & Orton, Alexa shows up, Shelton vs. Cedric, more (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including final Backlash hype, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, the scary finish for Humberto Carrillo vs. Sheamus, Charlotte, Shelton Benjamin vs. Cedric Alexander, the Riddle-Randy Orton pairing, some funny lines from John Morrison, Sheamus, and A.J. Styles, the announcing of Adnan Virk, and more.

