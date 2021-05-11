FREE PODCAST 5/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fairplay: Drew vs. Lashley, Humberto-Sheamus finish, Charlotte’s revival, Riddle & Orton, live callers, emails (133 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jonny Fairplay to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, the scary finish for Humberto Carrillo vs. Sheamus, Charlotte’s revival with her reinvented character, Shelton Benjamin vs. Cedric Alexander, the Riddle-Randy Orton pairing, some funny lines from John Morrison, Sheamus, and A.J. Styles, the announcing of Adnan Virk, and more.

