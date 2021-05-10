WWE reportedly finalizes date for this year’s Summerslam event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE’s second biggest show of their calendar year reportedly has a date.

PWInsider is reporting that this year’s Summerslam event will take place on August 22. The report does not indicate where the event will take place or if it will reside inside the WWE ThunderDome.

Heydorn’s Analysis: With AEW announcing their return to the road with Dynamite and the success of WrestleMania for WWE, you have to wonder if WWE will work to run Summerslam with fans in some capacity.

