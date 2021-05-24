5/24 AEW DARK ELEVATION TV REPORT: JD Drake vs. Rocky Romero, Royce Isaacs vs. Ren Narita, Tay Conti vs. Queen Aminata, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK: ELEVATION TV REPORT

MAY 24, 2021

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

(1) QT MARSHALL (w/The Factory) vs. ROBO

Marshall took the early advantage, then smacked Robo a bit in a mocking fashion. Robo nailed Marshall with a right hand but was met with a back elbow by Marshall. Robo fired back with a dropkick but Marshall struck back, which knocked Robo to the mat. Marshall hit a running back elbow for a close two count. Robo tried firing back on Marshall but was met with another dropkick, then a leaping knee drop for a close two. Marshall toyed with Robo, and Robo fired back yet again. This time, Robo got the offensive momentum on his side by hitting a few clotheslines, a release suplex, then a powerslam for a close two. Marshall hit a spinning backbreaker, then called for the Diamond Cutter. Marshall hit it, then covered for the win.

WINNER: QT Marshall in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Paul Wight put it best at the end of the match by saying this was a “valiant effort” by Robo. In the end, Marshall overmatched him and maintained his winning streak since turning on the Nightmare Factory.)

– Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcomed us to the eleventh episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and ran down this week’s show.

(2) LEILA GREY vs. ABADON

Abadon took Grey to the mat then pounded away on her back. Grey ducked a clothesline but Abadon caught her in a suplex. Abadon missed a follow up charge into the corner, which allowed Grey to land a series of shots. Abadon was unfazed and shot back with her own series of rights and lefts. Abadon hit the Cemetery Driver for the win.

WINNER: Abadon in 2:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Pretty basic squash match, but Grey had a few short bursts of offense here and there. Abadon continues to scare the hell out of everyone, myself included.)

(3) THUNDER ROSA vs. ASHLEY D’AMBOISE

Rosa and D’amboise shook hands at the start of the match. Tony Schiavone noted that D’amboise had just begun her career earlier this year. Rosa got a near fall after spinning out of a hip toss into a pin attempt. Rosa laid in a few stuff chops then flipped D’amboise over and kicked her hard in the middle of the back. D’amboise rolled Rosa into a close three count. Rosa rolled out of it then nailed D’amboise in the face with another kick. D’amboise locked in a rear naked choke but Rosa rolled her over into a pendulum rock. Rosa walked D’amboise over to the corner, still in the hold, and rocked her head into the lower turnbuckle—very creative. Rosa hit a modified DVD, then locked in the Peruvian choke for the tap out.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another good match here by Thunder Rosa, who continues to be one of my favorite women’s contenders in AEW.)

– A backstage video for the Gunn Club, featuring Billy, Austin, and Colten, aired. Austin and Colten talked about growing up with Billy Gunn as their father. Billy said he made each of his sons finish college before even thinking about entering the wrestling business. Austin was the first one to say he wanted to get into wrestling. Colten showed his interest a little while later. Billy talked about doing it all in the wrestling business and how wonderful it is to tag with his sons. Austin and Colten said their father will not be wrestling too much longer, and that their goal is for him to retire on a high note by tagging together.

(4) LEE JOHNSON vs. DANIEL GARCIA

Johnson took Garcia down to the mat, but Garcia was able to roll to the ropes. Garcia pushed Johnson into the corner and hit him with a chest chop. Johnson fired back with an impressive dropkick. Johnson laid in a few chops, but Garcia nailed him with a knee drop to the back. Garcia locked Johnson’s legs into a leg lock, then slammed them hard to the mat. Garcia maintained the advantage but hitting a back body drop, then hitting Johnson with an arm breaker. Johnson took one too many hits, as he fired back on Garcia and hit him with a series of moves, ending with a neck breaker. Johnson hit the Brain Dog for the win.

WINNER: Lee Johnson in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Both men were quick and aggressive throughout the entire match, making this one fun to watch. This was only the second match in AEW for Garcia, but he is one to watch in my opinion. Johnson is now 7-1 in singles action.)

– Scorpio Sky and Adam Page were backstage. They talked about their respective singles matches tonight.

(5) NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

Vickie Guerrero once again interrupted Justin Roberts’s ring introduction, which led to Vickie making the introduction for Rose. Rose overpowered Renegade in the early going as Vickie cackled from the floor. Renegade evaded a charge from Rose, but Rose picked her up and threw her into the corner. Rose then threw Renegade across the ring. As Renegade was draped across the middle rope, Vickie slapped her across the face. Rose nailed Renegade with a series of clotheslines, then dropped her with the Beast Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Nyla Rose in 3:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A fairly easy night for Nyla Rose, as she had no problem handling Renegade. Vickie is extremely annoying, but it’s always worked for me.)

(6) ETHAN PAGE (w/Scorpio Sky) vs. ALEX REYNOLDS (w/The Dark Order)

Page missed a right hand, which allowed Reynolds to take advantage. Reynolds hit a snap suplex, but Page kicked out after one on a follow up pin attempt. Page nailed Reynolds hard with a right hand. Reynolds rammed Page’s head from one turnbuckle to the other, then hit him with a seated dropkick. Reynolds circled the ring and nailed Page again in the side of the face as he hung along the bottom rope. Page caught Reynolds on the top rope, then followed it up with a backbreaker. Page continued the offensive momentum as he focused on the lower back of Reynolds. Page perched Reynolds on the top rope but Reynolds stopped and blocked Page by throwing him off. Reynolds threw Page down then came off the top with a cross-body. Reynolds hit a spinning back elbow and a dropkick on Page. Page was wobbly, then got hit with a discus shot. Reynolds attempted a suplex but was unable to with his injured back. Page was down in the corner, which allowed Reynolds to charge in with a running knee. Page evaded a follow up, then picked up Reynolds for the Ego’s Edge for the win.

WINNER: Ethan Page in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: While slow at times, this was a solid pro wrestling match. I was expecting Page to get in more offense as he’s been built up over the weeks. Both men looked good here.)

– A commercial for Outside the Ring with Lexy Nair aired.

(7) TAY CONTI vs. QUEEN AMINATA

Aminata got the early advantage on Conti, hitting a running clothesline in the corner, then followed it up with kicks to the stomach. Aminata took a bit too long gloating though, which allowed Conti to throw her over the top and kick her in the face as Aminata stood on the floor. Still outside, Conti hit Aminata with a spinning backbreaker. Back inside, Conti hit a running clothesline and a German suplex. Conti followed it up with two running pump kicks to the side of Aminata’s head. Conti took Aminata down with a few Judo throws, then hit the DD-Tay for the win.

WINNER: Tay Conti in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Conti continues to impress with another clean victory. She’s now 12-3 in 2021.)

(8) MIKE SYDAL (w/Matt Sydal) vs. PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Sydal took Penta down in the early going, then bowed in a mocking manner. Penta got him back by nailing him with a stiff kick to the chest. Sydal used his speed to evade Penta, then nailed him with a dropkick. Sydal once again used his flexibility to evade Penta. Penta rolled to the outside, allowing Sydal to hit a tope suicida. Back inside, Sydal came off the top but was caught with a thrust kick. Sydal picked up Penta and hit a sit-down powerbomb for a two count. Penta came back and nailed Sydal in the knee as he climbed the turnbuckle. As Sydal was hung in the ropes, Penta came down on his chest with a double foot stomp. The two stood face-to-face in the middle of the ring and exchanged chops as the crowd egged them on. Sydal reversed a full nelson into a bridge for a close two count. Penta came back with the Fear Factor for the win.

WINNER: Penta El Zero Miedo in 7:30

(Moynahan’s Take: This was very good, and worth a watch. Sydal looked good and got in a good deal of offense. Penta is always good and this one was no different.)

(9) SCORPIO SKY (w/Ethan Page) vs. ALAN “5” ANGELS (w/The Dark Order)

Sky threw Angels to the mat, then walked over him in a show of disrespect. Angels returned the favor, walking over Sky’s back after taking him to the mat. Angels hit a Russian leg sweep for a two count. Sky regained the momentum and hit Angels with a short-arm clothesline. The two trade shots until Angels nailed Sky with an enziguri. Angels tried following it up with his finish, but Sky was able to evade. Angels hit a running Spanish Fly for a close count. Sky caught Angels with an inverted atomic drop, then hit him with a dragon screw leg whip. Angels came back, hitting a second rope moonsault for another close count. Sky rolled under Angels then locked in the heel hook for the tap out win.

WINNER: Scorpio Sky in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was good, but I must be greedy, as I was looking for more from these two.)

– Matt Hardy was backstage talking about why he created the H.F.O.; basically, to make more money. He says he lost focus on taking care of himself in the process. He said starting tonight against Fuego Del Sol, he will start making people put reverence on his name.

(10) MATT HARDY (w/H.F.O.) vs. FUEGO DEL SOL

Hardy pushed Del Sol back into the ropes, then nailed him with a cheap shot to the face. Del Sol came back with a dropkick, then a shoulder block into Hardy’s stomach. Hardy, however, came right back. Hardy worked on Del Sol’s arm, then locked in a sleeper hold. Del Sol turned it into a neck breaker, then fired back with a series of rights. Hardy caught Del Sol in a sit-down powerbomb for a two count. Del Sol rolled out of the Twist of Fate, but Hardy brought him down hard to the mat, then locked in the Leach submission for the win.

WINNER: Matt Hardy in 4:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Not much here, but both men worked well together in the short time given.)

– An ad for the AEW Casino mobile game aired.

(11) ROYCE ISAACS vs. REN NARITA

Isaacs and Narita worked the mat early on. Isaacs caught Narita on his shoulders, then pushed him hard into the corner. Narita countered a follow up by Isaacs, then charged in with a back elbow. Narita locked on a choke, but Isaacs rolled out then hit Narita with a running clothesline. Isaacs took Narita down again with a back elbow. Narita charged back, hitting Isaacs with a series of forearms and right hands. Isaacs caught Narita again and hit him with a back suplex. Isaacs caught Narita’s legs, and locked him in Texas Cloverleaf. Narita was able to reach for the ropes to break the hold. The two met in the middle of the ring again trading shots. Narita hit a spinning back kick, then picked up Isaacs and continued to nail him with forearm shots. Isaacs came back with a Jackhammer for a two count. Narita locked in a chin lock, then turned it into an abdominal stretch. Narita followed it up with a bridge suplex for the win.

WINNER: Ren Narita in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Ah, the one we’ve all been waiting for. Narita looked very good, but I was honestly even more impressed by the work from Isaacs. Great match all around from both competitors. And yes, I hope we see more of Narita in AEW.)

(12) JD DRAKE (w/The Wingmen) vs. ROCKY ROMERO

Drake used his power and size advantage early on. Romero came back with a few kicks to the legs of Drake, then a shoulder tackle. Romero took Drake down with a hurricanrana, then charged in with a clothesline in the corner. Romero caught himself on the ropes, goading Drake in. It worked, as Romero moved, and Drake flew through the ropes to the outside. Romero followed up with a tope suicida. Romero maintained the offensive momentum on the outside until Drake threw him into the ropes and nailed him with a clothesline. Back inside, Romero fired back on Drake with a series of forearm shots. Drake hit a spinning neck breaker in return. Drake threw Romero to the outside, which allowed Nemeth to nail him with his trophy. Drake threw Romero back into the ring and slapped him hard to the chest in the process. Romero tried fighting back but Drake hit him with a boot to the face, a slam, then a headbutt. With Romero in the corner, Drake charged in but was met with a turnbuckle to his face. Drake caught Romero, however, and slammed him back to the mat. Drake missed a Vader bomb, which allowed Romero to hit a tornado DDT. Both men were down. Romero got up first, and nailed Drake with more forearm shots. Romero hit an arm breaker, then kicked away at the same arm. Drake caught him with a knife edge chop. Drake couldn’t hit the suplex due to his injured arm but was able to nail Romero with a clothesline for a close two count. Romero hit a hurricanrana, which rolled Drake to the apron. Romero came off the second rope with a shotgun dropkick. Drake hit Romero with a running knee for a close two. Drake couldn’t believe Romero kicked out. Drake followed it up with a cannonball in the corner, then climbed the ropes again. He missed a moonsault, which allowed Romero to cradle him for the three count.

– After the match, the Wingmen hit the ring and took out Romero. Best Friends hit the ring, including Romero’s former NJPW tag team partner, Trent. Trent and Romero stood in the ring as their old Roppongi Vice theme song played. The remainder of Best Friends got back into the ring as Romero stood in the middle. All four members of Best Friends met in the middle and hugged Romero.

WINNER: Rocky Romero in 11:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Okay, so maybe this is also the one we’ve been waiting for. A phenomenal main event. Go watch it.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a great episode of Dark: Elevation. It moved much quicker than last week, and included so many solid matchups, specifically the final two of the night. The final match between Romero and Drake was easily the match of the night. Go out of your way to see it, including the post-match material. Fun to see Ren Narita in an AEW ring as well, and I do hope we get to see more of a talent exchange as the world gets a bit closer to being normal again.

