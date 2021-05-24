VIP AUDIO 5/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Where does Booker T rank on all-time great list and who compares to him in past decades? New Jack in WWE? AEW quarter specials, adding to Reigns faction, more (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller answer VIP member questions on the following topics: Where does Booker T rank on all-time great list and who compares to him in past decades? Would New Jack have agreed to join WWE and could he have fit in? Are AEW quarter specials all that different from current themed Dynamites? Should someone be added to the Reigns faction such as Charlotte? And much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO