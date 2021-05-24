5/24 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Lashley’s next challenger, Women’s Tag Team Championship defense, Riddle vs. Woods, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

MAY 24, 2021

TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Adnan Virk, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kevin Patrick

Tonight after the show, join PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn and I to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

I’m back! Thanks again to Nate Lindberg for covering the show last week. I had a damn good week last week as I woke up last Monday not only celebrating my birthday, but a fantasy basketball championship. I also received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Oh, the Sixers won Game 1 too (though the Giants were swept). All in all, one of the better weeks in quite some time.

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with Adnan Virk giving the usual welcome and Mike Rome introducing M.V.P. He said it was his honor to present the Chief Hurt Officer, his business associate, the All Mighty WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. His music hit as he made his entrance (sans cool video intro) with another group of five women trailing him. Virk shifted to a replay of last week’s events as Lashley assisted each woman up the steps.

They cut back with the women loudly booing in the background. M.V.P. said “energy change” as he asked for an “explosive round of applause” for Lashley. The piped-in fans booed while the women cheered. M.V.P. continued by saying in July, WWE is leaving the Thunderdome and going back on the road. He then said there’s a perennial dark cloud hanging over them, “that petty, bitter, crass dark cloud has a name,” and said it was Drew McIntyre. He turned to Lashley.

Lashley said he beat McIntyre at WrestleMania, then him and Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash, so it’s a no-go. M.V.P. said they tried to move on, mentioning the Open Challenge, but said that scrawny little dreadlocked character Kofi Kingston stepped up. He said the dark cloud had to rear his ugly head and McIntyre just had to show up- McIntyre’s music hit as M.V.P. yelled “AGAIN!”

McIntyre said don’t act so surprised; everyone knew he was going to walk out here because their business is his business. He said if it wasn’t for M.V.P., he would have won at WrestleMania, and if it wasn’t for Strowman, he would have won a few weeks ago. He said he wants his solo rematch, and he thinks Lashley does, too. He said maybe, deep down, Lashley knows he doesn’t quite measure up to him. Lashley laughed, but McIntyre said maybe Lashley doesn’t have any balls. He turned to the women and asked them.

Lashley said he didn’t get beat by Kingston, he got hit in the face by McIntyre using M.V.P.’s cain, and said he finds it hilarious he had to go to those measures to count a victory over him. Kingston’s music interrupted as he and Xavier Woods entered the fray. Kingston said “Boys” a good seven times, then said they made some good points, but not to breeze past the fact that he pinned the WWE Champion, Lashley. He said it again with more gusto, ending with, “Baybeeeeeee!” Lashley asked if Kingston thanked McIntyre, and McIntyre said, “You’re welcome.”

Kingston & Woods asked what he said, and said it seemed like he insinuated that Kingston couldn’t defeat Lashley without help. McIntyre said no, and Kingston said he didn’t want nor need his help. Kingston said he never has his WWE Championship rematch, so that’s why he answered the challenge. He said McIntyre kept getting rematch after rematch and everyone wants him to “step hi ass aside” and get in line behind him since he did what McIntyre couldn’t do for months: defeat Lashley.

Adam Pearce entered and said there’s an easy way to settle this right now: Kingston vs. McIntyre to become #1 contender at Hell in a Cell. M.V.P. said that is a brilliant idea, and that they’re heading to the V.I.P. Lounge to watch the match. Corey Graves put over the forthcoming match as the women left the ring and Kingston/McIntyre were talking smack. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: That took way too long to get to the inevitable, but credit to Kingston for being more serious and harkening to his still-to-be-received WWE Championship rematch.)

(1) DREW MCINTYRE vs. KOFI KINGSTON (w/Xavier Woods) – #1 contender match for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell

They returned with news of their return to touring from different publications. Strowman said to “hop aboard the Strowman Express” and that he’s the “monster of destruction” to hype the tour. They showed Lashley & M.V.P., with the women, lounging in nice couches on the stage.

The match began with a lockup, then McIntyre forcing Kingston into the corner, then again. McIntyre kept a smirk on his face and motioned for Kingston to exit the corner magnanimously. Kingston put McIntyre into a headlock, then a go-behind, but McIntyre turned it to an arm wringer. Kingston flipped out into a side headlock, but McIntyre sent him off of the ropes and downed him with a shoulder tackle.

McIntyre came off of the ropes, but Kingston did his double leap frogs. When he tried his leaping back elbow, McIntyre caught him and threw him to the mat. McIntyre went for a deadlift delayed vertical suplex, but Kingston escaped with a knee to the head, a side Russian legsweep, and a slingshot plank splash for a two-count. McIntyre fought back with strikes, then stomped on Kingston’s hand, maybe going more heel here. He went for a powerbomb, but Kingston hit a rana that sent McIntyre to the outside.

Kingston hit a slingshot cross body that hit light. He countered a McIntyre Irish whip into the stairs by leaping over, then leapt onto McIntyre’s shoulders. Unfortunately for Kingston, he hit the reverse Alabama slam on the to apron. He posed and trash talked at Lashley & M.V.P. as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with McIntyre chopping Kingston in a corner, then beating on him in another. He hit a snap suplex for a two-count. He stalked Kingston in a corner, then brought him to the center of the mat to punch him in the jaw. He hit an overhead belly-to-belly suplex out of the corner. Kingston rolled to the outside, but McIntyre followed and slammed him across the barricade before rolling him back into the ring.

He stomped on Kingston, and this time hit the deadlift delayed vertical suplex with a little more strain to sell the match. He covered Kingston for a two-count, then shifted to a modified armlock. Kingston fought to his feet, then hit a dropkick as he jumped from the second turnbuckle. He hit two chops and a dropkick to McIntyre’s head. Kingston then locked in a standing guillotine until McIntyre just whipped him into a snap vertical for a two-count.

Kingston was able to hit a double stomp from the corner to a charging McIntyre for only a one-count. Kingston moved slowly, selling the damage, and attempted to lift McIntyre to the top before shifting to an Irish whip attempt. McIntyre countered, but Kingston hit his avoiding kick from the corner. Kingston was caught on the top rope, but fought off a McIntyre superplex attempt with strikes and a headbutt. He tried a crossbody, but McIntyre rolled through into a spike Michinoku Driver for a two-count. McIntyre taunted Lashley from the second rope, and they cut to commercial with Graves saying this wasn’t smart for McIntyre and Lashley heading to ringside. [c]