Miro says he became a circus bear in WWE, talks about his start in AEW as Sabian’s best man

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In an interview with The New York Post, AEW TNT Champion Miro (formerly Rusev in WWE) said he became a circus bear in WWE because he said yes to everything.

“I’m good,” said Miro. “I always knew Iwas good. This is the problem with me, I’m good at everything. So if you give me something, I’ll make it the best of it and that’s the problem. I won’t be happy until I’m the talk of the whole business, of course. But somewhere along the lines, and this is going to tie it into it, I kept saying yes. I became this circus bear. I was a killer. I came in 2013-14 (to NXT) and killed everybody and then they gave me a little bit of something else. I showed how good I was at that, too. I became like a circus bear. The more I said yes, the more crap I have to eat. I said yes to the wedding and yes to the dancing and yes to this and that, but that’s not who I am, man. You have to go through these moments until you finally reach your destination. I wouldn’t change a single step. I’ll take the weddings. I’ll take everything because it leads me to my destination and now being the TNT champion.”

Miro also talked about his slow introduction into AEW Dynamite storylines while playing Kip Sabian’s best man on TV and the transition of his character leading into him capturing the TNT Championship from Darby Allin on the May 12 edition of Dynamite.

“There is no other version, this is me,” said Miro. I finally have the opportunity to show how real I am and people click with that and people see it. It’s an easy thing to do for me to just be out there and be myself and do what I do best. In wrestling, it’s full of crap characters who come out there and try to be something they’re not and that’s not how this thing works. You have to draw emotion from within yourself. You got to be yourself, you got to represent what you believe in and that’s what I do and that’s why it’s clicking so hard with the people because they can see I’m not bulls—ting them. This is all real. It’s coming straight from my soul, and it’s my destiny and they see that and you can’t see through that.”