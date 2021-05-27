Ospreay says it was Bea Priestley’s idea to take the Os-cutter ahead of his IWGP World Hvt. Championship match against Ibushi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay turning on his real life girlfriend Bea Priestley and giving her an Os-cutter ahead of his match against Kota Ibushi earlier this year brought about a lot of controversy for New Japan. Ospreay participated in an angle after winning the New Japan Cup earlier this year, which gave him the right to challenge Kota Ibushi for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship.

Ospreay went on to defeat Ibushi before recently having to vacate the IWGP World Hvt. Championship due to a neck injury. Ospreay has since returned to the U.K. to rehab his neck injury. He announced yesterday on Twitter that he was also going to have an MRI on his back, but he was determined to return to action this year.

Ospreay talked about the angle with Priestley on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast. He said it was Priestley’s idea to take the move as she was leaving Japan for good. “I understand the triggering that can have with a lot of people, but people need to realize that me and Bea are still together, said Ospreay. “Everyone realizes this, right? She’s just gone home. She realized she was done and going home. Her idea is, ‘what better way to send a message than driving home the fact that you will do anything to take the IWGP World Heavyweight Title?’ It was her idea to take the Os-cutter. She put herself forward for that. She’s a pro wrestler and a very very good pro wrestler. The fact that she was willing to take a bullet for me, I can’t say enough good things about her. A lot of people were obviously annoyed by it, but people need to remember that there is talking between us and nothing is done without the other person knowing,”

