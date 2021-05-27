Tony Khan interview highlights: women’s Casino Battle Royale to return, roster expansion ahead of Rampage debut on TV, Young Bucks vs. Moxley & Kingston match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW president Tony Khan appeared on the latest episode of AEW’s Unrestricted podcast to talk about the Double or Nothing PPV this Sunday and AEW Dynamite this Friday night.

During the interview, Khan mentioned the women’s Casino Battle Royale would return at All Out in September. He also mentioned the roster would be expanding with the debut of AEW’s new show Rampage in August.

The following are some quotes from Khan’s interview:

Tony Khan on the AEW World Tag Team Championship match:

“Moxley and Kingston against Young Bucks could very easily steal the show and be the match of the night, and I know for a fact that this is going to be one of the hardest matches to follow in AEW pay-per-view history.”

Tony Khan on Sting wrestling in front of live crowd Double or Nothing:

“I just think it’s gonna be a really electric moment, and I’m excited we all get to be a part of it, and everybody who watches Double or Nothing gets to be a part of it. It’s pretty cool.”

Tony Khan on The Varsity Blonds and The Acclaimed:

“They’re really two of the great success stories in AEW. I am as proud of the success of The Acclaimed and The Varsity Blonds in recent months as I am of anything we’ve done in terms of bringing along the roster through Elevation and Dark.