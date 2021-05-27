Ogogo reveals he broke a rib while training recently, will still face Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In an interview with The Metro, Anthony Ogogo, who is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing on PPV this coming Sunday, revealed he suffered a broken rib while training recently. Ogogo said in the interview he will still be able to wrestle despite the broken rib.

“I’m sitting here now – I’m very, very open and honest, probably too open and honest… But I am who I am, I do what I do,” said Ogogo. “I’ve got a broken rib right now. My rib’s broken because I did a move in training this week. I did it wrong, and I broke a rib. I’m now wrestling Cody, the best wrestler in the world, with a broken rib… And that’s real, that’s not me just saying that. My rib is f***ed.”