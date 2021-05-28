SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This year’s WWE Summerslam event will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a “summer destination location.” The exact details of the venue will be revealed during the pre-race show for the Belmont Stakes, Saturday June 5 on NBC.

The Biggest Event of the Summer returns Saturday, August 21! Check out the latest info on @SummerSlam and additional summer tour dates: https://t.co/RDVF26vFY1 pic.twitter.com/To0VEWZNLa — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2021

In the same press release, WWE also released 21 live event dates and locations as part the company’s summer tour.

Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

– PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

– KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

– Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

– Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Monday, August 2: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago

Allstate Arena in Chicago Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

– Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

– Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

– Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

– BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

– Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

– Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Monday, August 16: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

– AT&T Center in San Antonio Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix

– Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam

Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver

Ball Arena in Denver Monday, August 23: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

Pechanga Arena in San Diego Friday, August 27: SmackDown – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.

– Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. Monday, August 30: Raw – Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City

Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City Friday, September 3: SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday, September 6: Raw – American Airlines Arena in Miami

Tickets for Summerslam will go on-sale Friday, June 18. Tickets for the live events will hit the market on Friday, June 11.

CATCH-UP: WWE reportedly in talks to partner with New Japan Pro Wrestling