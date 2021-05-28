SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
This year’s WWE Summerslam event will take place on Saturday, August 21 from a “summer destination location.” The exact details of the venue will be revealed during the pre-race show for the Belmont Stakes, Saturday June 5 on NBC.
In the same press release, WWE also released 21 live event dates and locations as part the company’s summer tour.
- Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh
- Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
- Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit
- Monday, August 2: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago
- Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
- Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.
- Sunday, August 8: Supershow – Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.
- Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
- Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.
- Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
- Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.
- Monday, August 16: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio
- Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix
- Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam
- Sunday, August 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver
- Monday, August 23: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego
- Friday, August 27: SmackDown – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.
- Monday, August 30: Raw – Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City
- Friday, September 3: SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Monday, September 6: Raw – American Airlines Arena in Miami
Tickets for Summerslam will go on-sale Friday, June 18. Tickets for the live events will hit the market on Friday, June 11.
