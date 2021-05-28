News Ticker

WWE reportedly in talks to partner with New Japan Pro Wrestling

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 28, 2021

The other, bigger, forbidden door may be set to open.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE is having talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling on a potential partnership. According to the report, WWE President Nick Khan is leading the talks with the end goal being WWE becoming New Japan’s official American partner.

The report indicates that the conversations date back to March and that a deal would include WWE sending top stars to work for NJPW. At this moment, there isn’t definitive detail on where talks stand or what specific progress has been made.

