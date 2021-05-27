WWE releases Tom Phillips

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former Monday Night Raw lead announcer, Tom Phillips, has been released by the WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful reports that Phillips was a part of the backstage personnel cuts that have been ongoing this week in WWE. Most recently, Phillips was Monday Night Raw’s lead announcer. He was replaced by Adnan Virk after WrestleMania in April. Virk and WWE mutually parted ways this week and was replaced by Jimmy Smith.

Throughout his time with WWE, Phillips manned the announcer duties for Smackdown, NXT, NXT UK, Main Event, and other company properties.

