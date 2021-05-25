News Ticker

Adnan Virk and WWE agree to part ways

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

May 25, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today that they have parted ways with recently-introduced Raw lead announcer Adnan Virk. The website states it was a mutual parting and WWE thanked Virk for his work.

A similar statement was released on Twitter.

Virk debuted on the April 12 episode of Raw. There was no mention on who will replace Virk.

CATCH-UP: Major number one contender match announced for next week’s Monday Night Raw

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021