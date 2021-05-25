SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today that they have parted ways with recently-introduced Raw lead announcer Adnan Virk. The website states it was a mutual parting and WWE thanked Virk for his work.

A similar statement was released on Twitter.

WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways. WWE thanks Adnan for his work. https://t.co/17ZEiUWXbr pic.twitter.com/J8TjRmIhY6 — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021

Virk debuted on the April 12 episode of Raw. There was no mention on who will replace Virk.

