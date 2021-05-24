SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston will face off next week to determine the number one contender for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship at the Hell in a Cell PPV event.

WWE official, Adam Pearce, made the announcement after their match on Raw this week was interrupted by Lashley and MVP. McIntyre and Kingston both confronted Pearce about their interference. Pearce’s response was to “run it back next week.”

After Pearce made the announcement, he told MVP and Lashley that if they got involved in next week’s match, Lashley would be suspended 90 days without pay.

"If EITHER of you interfere in @TrueKofi vs. @DMcIntyreWWE next week or even go to ringside… you'll be suspended for 9️⃣0️⃣ days. WITHOUT PAY."@ScrapDaddyAP is not afraid to lay down the law and make things fair.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HlnU1NvZf1 — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021

The Hell in a Cell PPV event will air live on Peacock on June 20. Currently, there aren’t any matches officially announced for the show.

