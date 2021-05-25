FREE PODCAST 5/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Hazelwood: Drew vs. Kingston, women’s tag team championship main event, Asuka vs. Charlotte, Riddle hits an RKO on Xavier Woods, more (139 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch contributor Bruce Hazelwood to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the state of the Raw women’s division, Rhea Ripley’s shortcomings, Charlotte’s influence on Ripley, directions for Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston to go after next week, the tone of a wrestling-heavy episode of Monday Night Raw, the start of a new Shayna Baszler character, clues on who Alexa Bliss is targeting, and more. Enjoy!

