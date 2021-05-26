WWE announces three more live TV events in three more cities to round out the month of July

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced three more cities and dates to their return to running live events with fans in attendance in large numbers. All dates announced so far are either live TV or live PPV events; they haven’t announced a non-televised “house show” yet.

The newest dates are as follows:

Friday, July 23 in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Smackdown live TV event

Monday, July 26 in Kansas City Mo. at T-Mobile Center – Raw live TV event

Friday, July 30 in Minneapolis, Minn. at Target Center – Smackdown live TV event

Tickets for those events go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time in each market.

Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.