WWE announces three more live TV events in three more cities to round out the month of July

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

May 26, 2021

WWE crowd (photo credit Ross McAdam © PWTorch)
WWE announced three more cities and dates to their return to running live events with fans in attendance in large numbers. All dates announced so far are either live TV or live PPV events; they haven’t announced a non-televised “house show” yet.

The newest dates are as follows: 

  • Friday, July 23 in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Smackdown live TV event
  • Monday, July 26 in Kansas City  Mo. at T-Mobile Center – Raw live TV event
  • Friday, July 30 in Minneapolis, Minn. at Target Center – Smackdown live TV event

Tickets for those events go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time in each market. 

Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

