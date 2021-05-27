THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 5/27: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling leading up to Against All Odds in June

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Petey Williams

Petey Williams returned to Impact a few weeks ago and has competed in X Division action and in a tag team with TJP. The former X Division champion showed up in tremendous shape and hasn’t missed a step since returning to the ring. Last week, he faced Impact newcomer VSK in a 5:00 match that was fun while it lasted. Petey gave VSK a lot of offense and looked crisp himself before ending the match with the Canadian Destroyer. I’m looking forward to seeing Petey in further X Division and World Title action in the upcoming weeks.

Match of the Week: Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace

This match was the first step in what is seemingly headed towards a Jordynne Grace heel turn. Ellering and Grace wrestled babyface style for most of the match. The 14:00 minute match started with action on the mat and exchanging holds, then built to an exciting crescendo by the end. Ellering took the victory after rolling up Grace for the pin. Both wrestlers hugged after the match, then Grace walked up the ramp by herself, leaving Ellering in the ring alone.

Impact TV Results (5/20/21):

-Rohit Raju beat Jake Something

-Tenille Dashwood beat Kiera Hogan

-Petey Williams beat VSK

-Rachael Ellering beat Jordynne Grace

-Finjuice beat Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

-Rhino & Joe Doering beat Finjuice to win the Impact Tag Team Titles

-Also, W. Morrissey attacked Rich Swann during an interview segment. Moose had a face-to-face showdown with Kenny Omega and Don Callis. The Good Brothers were about to attack Moose, but Sami Callihan made the save.

In the News:

As first reported by PWInsider and Fightful last week, Don Callis is no longer Executive VP of Impact Wrestling. It is speculated that he will continue to be a part of Kenny Omega’s on-air act in Impact and AEW. The creative team currently consists of Scott D’Amore, Jimmy Jacobs, Tommy Dreamer, and R.D. Evans… The Wrestling Observer reported that former Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green is reportedly in talks to return to the company. Green was recently released from WWE and her non-compete would run out around the time of Impact’s Slammiversary PPV… The Observer also noted that Moose is close to or has already signed a new deal with Impact… Last week’s TV show ended with Rhino cashing in his Call Your Shot Trophy, which led to him and Joe Doering receiving an immediate Tag Team Title shot and defeating Finjuice to win the belts in 2:00.

Merch Update:

More items were added to the Impact eBay page. They include:

-A swatch of the mat used at Rebellion signed by Kenny Omega

-Broken table slabs signed by Fire N Flava

-A visor worn on a Swinger’s Palace segment signed by John E. Bravo

-Tag ropes from the ring used at the Rebellion PPV

-New autographed photos from Deonna Purrazzo, Rachael Ellering, Josh Alexander, and more.

Coming Up:

The build to June’s Against All Odds Impact Plus special continues. Announced for this week’s TV show:

-A Sami Callihan interview to start the show

-Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood, Havoc, Rachael Ellering, and Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, Susan, Kiera Hogan, and Tasha Steelz

-A Violent by Design promo

-The debut of New Japan Pro Wrestling star Satoshi Kojima

-Petey Williams & Josh Alexander vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh

