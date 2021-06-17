FREE PODCAST 6/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Podcast of Honor: Jay Lethal joins Ryan and Tyler to discuss his time in wrestling over last 18 months, being The Man of a major company, live fans, more (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, “The Franchise,” former two-time World Champion Jay Lethal, joins the show. He discusses his time in wrestling over the last 18 months, what it is like to be The Man of a major company, and how he is looking forward to live fans at the Best in the World PPV. Ryan and Tyler also discuss this week in ROH media, as well as the news.

