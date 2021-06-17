PWTORCH Contest: How to win a copy of Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk on 4K UHD

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch and Universal are teaming together to give away one 4K UHD copy of Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk. The movie is set for release on 4K UDH, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 22.

Synopsis:

From the writer of legendary action film John Wick, comes NOBODY, the story of an ordinary, family man (Bob Odenkirk, “Breaking Bad”, “Better Call Saul”) who will stop at nothing to defend what is his .NOBODY is available to own for the first time on Digital June 8, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on June 22, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Bring home “one of the best action films in over a decade” (Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment) now with exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes, a look inside Director Ilya Naishuller’s style and sensibility in creating the film, and a breakdown of the stunt choreography.Hutch is a nobody. As an overlooked and underestimated father and husband, he takes life’s indignities on the chin and never rocks the boat. But when his daughter loses her beloved kitty-cat bracelet in a robbery, Hutch hits a boiling point no one knew he had. What happens when a pushover finally pushes back? Hutch flips from regular dad to fearless fighter by taking his enemies on a wild ride of explosive revenge.

To win you can email PWTorch columnist Sean Radican with Nobody in the subject line at radicansean@pwtorch.com. A winner will be chosen on June 18 at 10 p.m. ET as AEW Dynamite comes on the air.

You can also enter on Twitter by following the instructions on the Tweet below: