Two titles matches announced for NJPW Summer Struggle in Sapporo events

NJPW has announced the main events for their Summer Struggle in Sapporo events on July 10 and July 11. Both matches were set in motion with angles at the Dominion PPV on June 6.

On July 10, IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion El Desperado will defend against Taiji Ishimori. The main event for July 11 will see Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defend the IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship against Tetsuya Naito & Sanada.

Both events will air live on New Japan’s monthly subscription streaming service NJPW World.